Greensboro College Faculty Member Keith Marsden Is Recognized by Winston-Salem Nonprofit for His Service

(Last Updated On: November 13, 2017)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro College faculty member has been recognized by a Winston-Salem nonprofit for his many years of service to it and the larger community.

The Rev. Dr. Keith Marsden, an adjunct instructor of religion, received the “In Good Company” award from the North Star LGBTQ Community Center in Winston-Salem at its recent annual fundraising dinner.

George K. Dukes III, chair of the North Star board, cited Marsden for showing “exemplary courage and leadership in efforts to promote full LBGTQ equality in our community.” He said Marsden “has spent his professional career working at the intersection of faith, ethics, and identity.”

In particular, Marsden was cited for his service as a pastor to both United Methodist and Disciples of Christ congregations, as a mental health counselor and program director for youth, and for his teaching at Greensboro College, where he also is the founding advisor of the Pride of the Pride LGBTQ-Straight Student Alliance.

In addition to volunteering with North Star, most recently leading a support group for men older than 55, Marsden volunteers with the United Methodist Church’s Reconciling Ministries Network.

Marsden recently published “The Cross in the Closet,” a book Dukes said “show[s] LGBTQ-identifying youth that they are not alone and that the compassion of Jesus gives them reason to feel whole and authentic as their natural selves.”

Marsden holds a B.A. from N.C. Wesleyan College and M.Div and D.Min degrees from Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C. He joined the Greensboro College faculty in 1998.

