Greensboro College Jazz Ensemble Will Perform Dec. 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro College Brass Ensemble will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5, in the Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center in Odell Building on campus.

Admission is free, and the public is invited.

The Greensboro College music program stresses intense individual musical development in the context of a rigorous liberal-arts curriculum. For more information about the program, contact Jane McKinney, department chair, at 336-272-7102, ext. 5281, or mckinneyj@greensboro.edu.

Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and, spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.

Founded in 1838 and located in downtown Greensboro, the college enrolls about 1,000 students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia, and seven foreign countries in its undergraduate liberal-arts program and four master’s degree programs. In addition to rigorous academics and a well-supported Honors program, the school features an 18-sport NCAA Division III athletic program and dozens of service and recreational opportunities.