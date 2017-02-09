Greensboro College Literary Magazine Wins Top National Prize for the Fourth Time in Five Years

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 2016 edition of The Lyre, Greensboro College’s literary magazine, has received first place in general excellence from the American Scholastic Press Association.

This is the fourth time in the past five years that The Lyre has placed No. 1 nationally in its category, colleges with 1,001 to 1,700 students. It also finished No. 1 in 2016, 2013 and 2012.

The magazine’s editorial board included:

Savannah “Savvy” Bowen, a senior English and Communication Studies major from Greensboro, N.C.

Abigail Bügger, a junior religion and sociology major from Raleigh

Adelaide Elliott, a junior English & Communication Studies and sociology major from Walnut Cove, N.C.

Scotty Inyama, a master’s-degree candidate in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages from Greensboro, N.C.

Meegan McCarthy, a sophomore psychology and art major from Loudon, N.H.

Dorothy “Dory” Medlin, a junior sociology and English major from Gastonia, N.C.

Lauren Smith, a senior English major from Gibsonville, N.C.

The magazine’s adviser is L. Wayne Johns, associate professor of English. For more information about the college’s literary magazine and newspaper, which Johns also advises, contact him at 336-272-7102, ext. 5415, or email wayne.johns@greensboro.edu.

Johns holds a bachelor’s degree from St. Andrew’s Presbyterian College, an M.F.A. from Georgia State University, and a Ph.D. from Florida State University. He joined the faculty in 2007.

