Greensboro College Music Presents “Opera Buffet” Dinner and and Music March 24-25

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro College Opera Workshop and musical-theatre students present their annual “Opera Buffet” buffet dinner and musical performance, 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 24-25, in the Lea Center in Main Building on campus.

Reservations are $18 per person and must be made by noon Monday, March 20. To make reservations, call 336-272-7102, ext. 5242, or email tickets@greensboro.edu.

The buffet dinner will include chicken marsala, vegetable risotto, sautéed spinch and onions, summer squash and carrot medley, assorted breads, baby chocolate Bundt cake, and freshly brewed tea and coffee.

Musical selections will include not only operatic numbers from Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro,” “Don Giovanni” and “Cosi Fan Tutti,” but also selections by American musical-theatre composer and Disney composer Alan Menken. Selections will include songs from “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Pocahontas,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

