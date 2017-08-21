Greensboro College Names Lindsay Lane Director of Student Wellness

Greensboro College has named Lindsay Lane director of student wellness.

In that position, she will have administrative oversight of programs and services that address student success as it relates to student wellness and basic needs. She will coordinate with student health services and student counseling services and also will oversee the Royce Reynolds Family Student Life Center

She moves to that position from the role of admissions counselor, which she had held since 2016.

Prior to joining Greensboro College, Lane had worked in administrative support positions in the Guilford County Schools since 2014.

She holds a B.S. in health promotions from Appalachian State University and an M.S. in kinesiology with a concentration in community youth sport development from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

