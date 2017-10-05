Greensboro College Presents Colloquium on Teaching Abroad Oct. 24

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro College presents the second Tannenbaum-Sternberger Colloquium of the academic year, on teaching abroad, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, in Hannah Brown Finch Memorial Chapel on campus.

Admission is free, and the public is invited.

The colloquium features two Greensboro College faculty members: Michelle Plaisance, associate professor of English and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages, and Paula Wilder, adjunct instructor of Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages.

Their presentation, “Yes, This Workshop Should Make You Uncomfortable: Cultural Explorations Through Teaching Abroad,” is part of this year’s colloquium-series theme, “The International Community.”

The Tannenbaum-Sternberger Foundation, which underwrites the series, is a private foundation that strives to improve the quality of life for the people of Guilford County, N.C., by funding projects that make a difference in the lives of the people in the community.

For more information about the colloquia, contact Paul Leslie at 336-272-7102, ext. 5282, or email lesliep@greensboro.edu.

