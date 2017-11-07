Greensboro College Presents “Empty Bowls” Fundraiser Nov. 15 Benefiting Interactive Resource Center

(Last Updated On: November 7, 2017)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro College is hosting a pottery sale Wednesday, Nov. 15, to benefit the nonprofit Interactive Resource Center.

Between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the lobby of the Cowan Humanities Building on campus, patrons may obtain pottery produced by the college’s Department of Art for suggested donations of $1 to $3. Donations of more than $5 entitle patrons to two pieces of pottery.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., coffee and soup will be served in the pottery, which is intended to serve as a reminder of the empty bowls and plates of those in need.

The event, which the college plans to hold annually, benefits the Interactive Resource Center, a day center in downtown Greensboro for people experiencing homelessness or at imminent risk of becoming homeless.

Village 401, the college’s community-service program, is co-sponsoring with the art department. For more information about Village 401, contact the Rev. Dr. Robert Brewer, campus chaplain, at 336-272-7102, ext. 5597, or rbrewer@greensboro.edu.

For more information about Empty Bowls, contact Brittany Søndberg, assistant professor of art, at 336-272-7102, ext. 5312, or brittany.sondberg@greensboro.edu.

Greensboro College’s Department of Art offers the B.A. or B.S. in Art and the B.A. in Art Education.

The program, with individual attention to students, combines classic art principles with the liberal-arts foundations of diverse branches of inquiry, including both science and the humanities, so that students can incorporate as much of the world as possible into their own art-making.

For more information about Greensboro College’s art program, contact Langer at 336-272-7102, ext. 5361, or email langerj@greensboro.edu.

