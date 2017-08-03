Greensboro College Presents Music Students’ Convocation Aug. 16

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro College Department of Music presents its first performance of 2017-2018, a music students’ convocation at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, in the Gail Brower Huggins Perfmance Center in Odell Building on campus.

The event is free and open to the public.

Student musicians will perform a variety of vocal and instrumental works.

The Greensboro College music program stresses intense individual musical development in the context of a rigorous liberal-arts curriculum. For more information about the program, contact Jane McKinney, department chair, at 336-272-7102, ext. 5281, or mckinneyj@greensboro.edu.

