Greensboro College Presents Tannenbaum-Sternberger Colloquium on the Holocaust

(Last Updated On: November 7, 2017)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro College’s Tannenbaum-Sternberger Colloquium Series will focus on international perspectives on the Holocaust at 3 p.m. Wed., Nov. 29, in Lea Center in Main Building on campus.

The event is free and open to the public.

The speaker will be Zev Harel, professor of social work emeritus at Cleveland State University and a Holocaust survivor. His presentation is titled, “Lessons and Legacies of the Holocaust: International Perspectives.”

The presentation is part of the series’ theme for 2017-2018: “The International Community.”

Harel survived confinement in the Nazi camps at Auschwitz, Malthausen, and Ebensee before being liberated by the U.S. Army at age 15. He later worked to help settle displaced Jews in Palestine before joining the defense forces of Israel and fighting in that country’s war of independence in 1948 and subsequent conflicts. He served until 1965.

Harel received his bachelor’s degree from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, his M.S.W. from the University of Michigan and his Ph.D. from Washington University in St. Louis.

His honors include the Elie Wiesel Award of Honor, named after the Holocaust survivor, author, and Nobel laureate.

For more information about the colloquia, contact Paul Leslie at 336-272-7102, ext. 5282, or email lesliep@greensboro.edu.

