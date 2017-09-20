Greensboro College Professor Contributes Chapter to Upcoming Book

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Benjamin Wall, an assistant professor of religion and ethics at Greensboro College, is contributing a chapter to a book to be published in April.

Wall’s contribution is titled “The Culture of Sport, Bodies of Desire, and the Body of Christ.” It will appear in the book “Theology, Disability, and Sport: Social Justice Perspectives,” published by Routledge Press.

Wall’s work critiques how sport shapes our idea of what it means to be human in ways that suggest that being human means being physically able.

That representation, Wall writes, is at odds with proper understanding of the Body of Christ – the church – which includes all, even those with disabilities.

The chapter originally appeared earlier this year as an article in a special edition of the academic publication Journal of Religion and Disability.

Wall holds a B.A. from Southeastern College at Wake Forest, M.A. and Th.M. degrees from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, and a Ph.D. from the University of Aberdeen. He joined the Greensboro College faculty in 2015.

Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and, spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.

Founded in 1838 and located in downtown Greensboro, the college enrolls about 1,000 students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia, and seven foreign countries in its undergraduate liberal-arts program and four master’s degree programs. In addition to rigorous academics and a well-supported Honors program, the school features an 18-sport NCAA Division III athletic program and dozens of service and recreational opportunities.