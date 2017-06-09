Greensboro College Professor Presents Doctoral Thesis at National Convention

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Anna Peluso, an assistant professor of health sciences in the Department of Kinesiology at Greensboro College, presented her doctoral thesis at the recent national meeting of the American College of Sports Medicine in Denver.

Peluso examined the extent to which mindful eating strategy and slow eating strategy influenced “acute energy intake” – how much people eat in one sitting.

She found no statistically significant differences, but she also found that the mindful group ate 64 calories less at a second meal than at a first meal when they participated in a brief mindfulness exercise before the second meal.

The slow-eating group ate about the same number of calories at both sessions, while the control group, which practiced neither mindfulness nor slow eating, ate about 100 calories more at the second meal.

She concluded that a mindful eating strategy could be effective in weight loss if practiced over time. She also concluded that slow eating may help to prevent excess calorie intake and could be an effective strategy for weight maintenance and the prevention of weight gain.

Peluso holds B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Pittsburgh. She joined the faculty in 2016.

