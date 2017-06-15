Greensboro College Professor Publishes Article on Faith and Sport

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Benjamin Wall, an assistant professor of religion at Greensboro College, has published a peer-reviewed article on faith, sport and disability.

The article, “The Culture of Sport, Bodies of Desire, and the Body of Christ,” critiques how sport shapes our idea of what it means to be human in ways that suggest that being human means being physically able.

That representation, Wall writes, is at odds with proper understanding of the Body of Christ – the church – which includes all, even those with disabilities.

The article appears in Volume 21, Issue 2 of the Journal of Disability and Religion.

Wall holds a B.A. from Southeastern College at Wake Forest, M.A. and Th.M. degrees from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, and a Ph.D. from the University of Aberdeen. He joined the Greensboro College faculty in 2015.

