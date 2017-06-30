Greensboro College Professor Scores Advanced Placement Music Theory Exams

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jonathan Brotherton, a professor of music at Greensboro College, recently served as an exam scorer for the College Board’s Advance Placement testing.

Brotherton was among those scoring AP Music Theory exams during the College Board’s scoring session in Cincinnati.

Brotherton’s work earned him 52 professional development hours and 5.2 continuing-education credits from the International Association for Continuing Education and Training.

Brotherton holds a B.A. from George Fox College and M.M. and D.M.A. degrees from the University of Cincinnati. He joined the Greensboro College faculty in 1998.

