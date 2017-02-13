Greensboro College Professor’s Theatre Tour Makes N.C. Stops

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The touring theatre production in which Josephine “Jo” Hall, assistant professor of theatre, is appearing will stop in Charlotte this week and Durham the week of Feb. 20.

Hall is on sabbatical for 2016-2017 to perform as an understudy in the Royal National Theatre’s touring production of the Tony Award-winning play “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.”

Because of injuries to other cast members, Hall will appear in most of the performances in the Charlotte and Durham stops. Performances are below, with those featuring Hall listed in bold:

CHARLOTTE (Belk Theatre in Blumenthal Performing Arts Center):

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16

8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17

2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

1:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19

Order tickets for Charlotte performances.

DURHAM (Durham Performing Arts Center):

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23

8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24

2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

and 8 p.m. 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26

The 2012 play by Simon Stephens is adapted from the 2003 novel by British author Mark Haddon. It focuses on a 15-year-old boy with autism who seeks to find out how a neighbor’s dog died.

The play won the Tony Award for Best Play in 2015 and ran on Broadway for two years.

Hall earned her bachelor’s degree with honors from the University of Birmingham, in Birmingham, England; completed a post-graduate diploma in acting from the Guilford School of Acting in Guilford, England; and received her M.F.A. in acting from Louisiana State University.

She joined the Greensboro College faculty in 2011 and in 2014 received the Virginia Clarke Gray, presented annually to an outstanding junior faculty member.

