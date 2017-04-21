Greensboro College Recognizes Student Leaders with Awards
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro College has recognized more than 20 of its students with student leadership awards presented by various campus organizations.
The individual awards and their winners are:
- Pride Leader of the Year: Rachel Lemons
- Resident Advisor of the Year: Vheenah Dei-Tumi
- Karen Pierre Perseverance Award: Teron Brooker-Parquet
- Founding Leadership Team: Melanie Smith, Sofia Sedergren, Paul Freeman, Suzanne McClenaghan
- Religious Life Outstanding Leader Award: Davis Cahill
- Religious Life Organization Leader of the Year: Aliya Graves
- Village 401 Outstanding Leadership Award: Samara Alba
- Student Honors Organization Outstanding Freshman: Adelaide Elliott
- Student Honors Organization Outstanding Sophomore: Hannah Clayton
- Student Honors Organization Outstanding Junior: Andrew Hoyle
- Student Honors Organization Outstanding Senior: Sofia Sedergren
- Greensboro College Honors Director Award of Excellence: Melanie Smith
- Theta Xi Man of the Year: Brad McBride
- Alpha Xi Delta Sister of the Year: Rachel Hamilton
- Student Activities Innovative Leadership Award: Paul Freeman
- Student Activities Most Dedicated Board Member: Sofia Sedergren
- Student Government Association Officer of the Year: Paul Freeman
- Daphne Smith Ginnings Student Development Award: Vheenah Dei-Tumi
- Nikki Christakos Altruism Award: Samara Alba
