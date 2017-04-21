Greensboro College Recognizes Student Leaders with Awards

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro College has recognized more than 20 of its students with student leadership awards presented by various campus organizations.

The individual awards and their winners are:

Pride Leader of the Year: Rachel Lemons

Rachel Lemons Resident Advisor of the Year: Vheenah Dei-Tumi

Vheenah Dei-Tumi Karen Pierre Perseverance Award: Teron Brooker-Parquet

Teron Brooker-Parquet Founding Leadership Team: Melanie Smith, Sofia Sedergren, Paul Freeman, Suzanne McClenaghan

Melanie Smith, Sofia Sedergren, Paul Freeman, Suzanne McClenaghan Religious Life Outstanding Leader Award: Davis Cahill

Davis Cahill Religious Life Organization Leader of the Year: Aliya Graves

Aliya Graves Village 401 Outstanding Leadership Award: Samara Alba

Samara Alba Student Honors Organization Outstanding Freshman: Adelaide Elliott

Adelaide Elliott Student Honors Organization Outstanding Sophomore: Hannah Clayton

Hannah Clayton Student Honors Organization Outstanding Junior: Andrew Hoyle

Andrew Hoyle Student Honors Organization Outstanding Senior: Sofia Sedergren

Sofia Sedergren Greensboro College Honors Director Award of Excellence: Melanie Smith

Melanie Smith Theta Xi Man of the Year: Brad McBride

Brad McBride Alpha Xi Delta Sister of the Year: Rachel Hamilton

Rachel Hamilton Student Activities Innovative Leadership Award: Paul Freeman

Paul Freeman Student Activities Most Dedicated Board Member: Sofia Sedergren

Sofia Sedergren Student Government Association Officer of the Year: Paul Freeman

Paul Freeman Daphne Smith Ginnings Student Development Award: Vheenah Dei-Tumi

Vheenah Dei-Tumi Nikki Christakos Altruism Award: Samara Alba

