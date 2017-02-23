Greensboro College Staff Member Presents Research at Open Education Conference

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cathryn Bennett, Greensboro College’s Director of International Programs, presented research at the recent Open Education Conference in Richmond, Va.

Bennett presented, “How to FLOSS, But Not For Your Teeth,” research on free libre open-source software (FLOSS). In a study in the Kingdom of Bhutan, Bennett found that such software offers the potential to be a powerful educational tool, particularly in the developing world or other areas where educational resources are difficult to obtain.

However, Bennett also found that despite its relative availability, the software is not utilized or supported as much as it could be. She goes on to examine some of the reasons for that disparity.

Bennett holds a B.A. in English and German from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a M.Sc. from Vrije Universiteit Brussel in Brussels, Belgium. She joined the Greensboro College staff in 2016.

Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and, spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.

Founded in 1838 and located in downtown Greensboro, the college enrolls about 1,000 students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia, and seven foreign countries in its undergraduate liberal-arts program and four master’s degree programs. In addition to rigorous academics and a well-supported Honors program, the school features an 17-sport NCAA Division III athletic program and dozens of service and recreational opportunities.