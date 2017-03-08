Greensboro College Student Art Exhibit Opens March 15 

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An exhibit of art by Greensboro College students opens with a reception, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, in Cowan Humanities Building on campus.

The exhibit, in Cowan’s Anne Rudd Galyon Gallery, will be up through May 13. Regular gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays. Admission to both the reception and the exhibit is free, and the public is invited.

The exhibit features work by students in Fantasy Art and Computer Graphics classes.

Greensboro College’s Department of Art offers the B.A. or B.S. in Art and the B.A. in Art Education. The program, with individual attention to students, combines classic art principles with the liberal-arts foundations of diverse branches of inquiry, including both science and the humanities, so that students can incorporate as much of the world as possible into their own art-making.

For more information about Greensboro College’s art program, contact the department chair, Professor Jim Langer, at 336-272-7102, ext. 5361, or email langerj@greensboro.edu.

