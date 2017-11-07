Greensboro College Student Art Exhibit Opens Nov. 20

(Last Updated On: November 7, 2017)

Reception Scheduled for Nov. 29

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro College’s Department of Art presents an exhibit of work by two senior art majors, opening Monday, Nov. 20, with an exhibition reception 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Regular exhibit hours will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public in the Anne Rudd Galyon Gallery in Cowan Humanities Building on campus.

Darrah M. Roberson’s exhibit, titled “Raw Materials,” “allows the audience a chance to interpret [my work] from a new point of view,” Roberson writes. “I find the female body a fascinating subject; my work is not objectifying women but rather giving us the power to love our bodies and ourselves, as we please.”

Roberson pushes mixed media and found objects with determination and verve, enjoying the process of building surfaces while exploring imagery unleashing women’s forms for the sake of pure joy, liberated from the male gaze. She takes no prisoners and gives no ground in claiming color and shape.

Sarah Drummond’s exhibit, “Draw Forth,” includes 12 works ranging in size and material, including wood, fabric, canvas, and acrylic paint applied with a palette knife.

“My works abstractly express music chosen to evoke emotions, memories, and ideas within me; however, the reaction or emotion each viewer experiences may be different,” Drummond says.

“Ms. Drummond’s work has grown more bold and contemporary in its approach, under the influence of several seminal Abstract Expressionist painters and her own experiments with texture and color,” says James v Langer, chair of the Department of Art and director of the college galleries. “The results are by turns visceral and restrained.”

Greensboro College’s Department of Art offers the B.A. or B.S. in Art and the B.A. in Art Education.

The program, with individual attention to students, combines classic art principles with the liberal-arts foundations of diverse branches of inquiry, including both science and the humanities, so that students can incorporate as much of the world as possible into their own art-making.

For more information about Greensboro College’s art program, contact Langer at 336-272-7102, ext. 5361, or email langerj@greensboro.edu.

