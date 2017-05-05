Greensboro College Student Newspaper Wins National First-Place Award for Fourth Time in Eight Years

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro College’s student newspaper, The Collegian, has tied for first place nationally in its college-size category in the American Scholastic Press Association’s general-excellence awards.

This is the fourth time in eight years that The Collegian has won or tied for first place nationally in the category of colleges with between 1,001 and 1,700 students.

It won first place in 2010, 2012 and 2016, and also won second place in 2013 and 2015.

The 2016-2017 Collegian co-editors were Savannah Yvonne Bowen, a senior English and Communication Studies major, and Amanda Victoria Owens, a senior sociology/cultural studies major. Both are from Greensboro.

The American Scholastic Press Association, based in College Point, N.Y., holds an annual contest that honors outstanding yearbooks, newspapers and magazines produced by high-school and college students.

Newspapers are evaluated in categories including content, design, general plan/consistency across issues, photography/art, editing, and creativity.

The paper’s advisor is L. Wayne Johns, associate professor of English. Johns also advises the staff of The Lyre, the college’s literary magazine.

