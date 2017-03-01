Greensboro College Student’s Paper Wins First Prize at Honors College Symposium

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A paper by Greensboro College student Sofia Sedergren won a first prize in the recent 17th Annual Lloyd Honors College Symposium.

Sedergren, a senior history and political science major and philosophy and ethics minor from Bromma, Sweden, wrote her paper on “Framing Political Debates Based on the Attainment of Women’s Suffrage: The Case of Great Britain, 1916-1930.”

Sedergren is a student in Greensboro College’s George Center for Honors Studies.

The Lloyd Honors College Symposium is sponsored by the Lloyd International Honors College at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

It offers outstanding undergraduates in honors programs at UNCG and other area colleges the opportunity to participate in an academic conference with concurrent sessions. Each student presents a 10-minute paper which is followed by a question and answer period.

Cash awards are given to the authors of the top papers in each of three categories: Arts & Humanities, Sciences & Professional Schools, and non-UNCG papers.

The George Center for Honors Studies at Greensboro College offers opportunities for students to participate in team-taught interdisciplinary honors seminars, independent projects and senior research projects. Approximately 50 students participate in the George Honors Program each year.

Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and, spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.

Founded in 1838 and located in downtown Greensboro, the college enrolls about 1,000 students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia, and seven foreign countries in its undergraduate liberal-arts program and four master’s degree programs. In addition to rigorous academics and a well-supported Honors program, the school features an 17-sport NCAA Division III athletic program and dozens of service and recreational opportunities.