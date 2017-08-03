Greensboro College TESOL Program Presents Thesis Symposium Aug. 3

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro College’s master’s-degree program in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages presents a thesis symposium at 12 noon Thursday, Aug. 3, in the lecture hall in Cowan Humanities Building on campus.

Admission is free, and the public is invited.

Students in the program will present their master’s theses. For more information about the event or the college’s TESOL program, contact Michelle Plaisance, program director, at 336-272-7102, ext. 5285, or email michelle.plaisance@greensboro.edu.

