Greensboro College Theatre presents “Far Away”

Greensboro College Theatre presents Caryl Churchill’s dystopian look at the future, “Far Away,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 31-Sept. 2, and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 2-3, in the Annie Sellars Jordan Parlor Theatre in Main Building on campus.

Tickets are $10 and may be reserved by emailing tickets@greensboro.edu.

Confronting our deepest fears, Churchill’s extraordinary play depicts a chilling world where everyone is at war and not even the birds in the trees or the river below can be trusted. This hour-long, futuristic nightmare envisions a world where the promise of violence broods and nothing is to be trusted.

Written by the celebrated author of “Top Girls” and “Cloud Nine,” this innovative work consists of three brief scenes. In the first, a young girl spending her first night in her new guardian’s house witnesses a bloody slaughter. Next, the girl, now grown, is spending her first day working in a hat factory. There, she and a young man concoct funny and elaborate hats that are to be worn for a horrific purpose. In the final scene, the boy and girl, now wed, are seeking refuge from a global conflict in which even the animals are on one side or another.

“Each carefully chosen detail seems to vibrate with unsettled depths,” The New York Times wrote of “Far Away.” “And each summons anxieties both primal and mercilessly particular to the times in which we live.”

Greensboro College’s Department of Theatre seeks to provide a strong foundation in theatre while allowing the student to emphasize in a particular area such as directing, acting, or arts administration.

The coursework is integrated with the production work to provide a better understanding of the many facets of the theatre. Required participation on stage or backstage on all theatre productions allows the techniques and theories that are examined in the classroom and the laboratory to be tested in a performance setting.

For more information on the program, contact David Schram, Jefferson Pilot Professor of Theatre, at 336-272-7102, ext. 5243, or email schramd@greensboro.edu.