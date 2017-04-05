Greensboro College Theatre Presents Junior Musical-Theatre Recital  April 10

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro College Theatre presents a musical-theatre recital by junior Karley Rene, 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 10, in Hannah Brown Finch Memorial Chapel on campus.

The event is free and open to the public.

Rene, from Rochester, N.Y., is only the second junior in the Theatre Department’s musical-theatre concentration to present a junior recital as part of the concentration’s academic requirements.

Rene will be performing numbers associated with two classic Broadway roles, Eva Peron from “Evita” and Fanny Brice from “Funny Girl.” Accompanist is Marie Denig, Theatre Department musical director.

Rene has performed in such Greensboro College Theatre productions as “The Robber Bridegroom,” “The Death of Bessie Smith,” and “The Rivals.”

For more information about the Theatre Department’s musical-theatre concentration, contact Perry Morgan-Hall, assistant professor of theatre, at 336-272-7102, ext. 5744, or william.morgan-hall@greensboro.edu

