GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro College Theatre presents “The Complete History of America (Abridged),” Feb. 25-26 in the Annie Sellars Jordan Parlor Theatre in Main Building on campus.

Performance times are at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat., Feb. 25, and 2 p.m. Sun., Feb. 26. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and non-GC students, and may be reserved by calling 336-272-7102, ext. 5242, or emailing tickets@greensboro.edu.

Written by Adam Long, Austin Tichenor, and Reed Martin, the comedy covers the whole of American history in less than an hour and a half, a tour de force that The New York Times called “intellectual vaudeville.”

From Washington to Watergate, from the Bering Straits to Baghdad, from New World to New World Order, the play is a rollercoaster ride through the glorious quagmire that is American history, reminding us that it’s not the length of your history that matters — it’s what you’ve done with it!

The production is co-directed by Dan Seaman, adjunct instructor of theatre, and students Allie Cipoletti, Rebecca Hougas, and Caroline Meisner.

Greensboro College’s Department of Theatre seeks to provide a strong foundation in theatre while allowing the student to emphasize in a particular area such as directing, acting, or arts administration.

The coursework is integrated with the production work to provide a better understanding of the many facets of the theatre. Required participation on stage or backstage on all theatre productions allows the techniques and theories that are examined in the classroom and the laboratory to be tested in a performance setting.

For more information on the program, contact David Schram, Jefferson Pilot Professor of Theatre, at 336-272-7102, ext. 5243, or email schramd@greensboro.edu.

Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and, spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.

Founded in 1838 and located in downtown Greensboro, the college enrolls about 1,000 students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia, and seven foreign countries in its undergraduate liberal-arts program and four master’s degree programs. In addition to rigorous academics and a well-supported Honors program, the school features an 17-sport NCAA Division III athletic program and dozens of service and recreational opportunities.