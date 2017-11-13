Greensboro College Theatre Presents “The Gift of the Magi” And “A Christmas Carol” Nov. 30-Dec. 3 

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro College Theatre presents two short holiday classics, “The Gift of the Magi” and “A Christmas Carol,” Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 30-Dec. 3, in the Annie Sellars Jordan Parlor Theatre in Main Building on campus. Performances are: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30

7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1

2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2

2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 Seating is limited. Tickets are $10 and may be reserved by calling 336-272-7102, ext. 5242, or emailing tickets@greensboro.edu. “The Gift of the Magi” is adapted from the short story of the same name by the Greensboro-born writer O. Henry. It tells the story, through music and lyrics, of a young couple in New York on Christmas Eve 1905 who loved each other so much that each sold his most prized possession to buy the other a Christmas present. Their special gifts bring a touching reaffirmation of their unselfish love. “A Christmas Carol” is a shortened version of the Charles Dickens classic story played by four performers. The adaptation is by David Schram, Jefferson Pilot Professor of Theatre and chair of the Department of Theatre. Guest performers will be members of the Greensboro College and the local communities. Laugh and cry as you follow the classic characters — Scrooge, Marley, Cratchit, The Ghosts and Tiny Tim — through this inspiring story that captures the essence of the great tale and of the meaning of Christmas. This adaptation of “The Gift of the Magi” was first presented at the college in 1991, and this adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” was first presented here in 1998. The paring of both of these shows into one evening is a first for Greensboro College. Greensboro College’s Department of Theatre seeks to provide a strong foundation in theatre while allowing the student to emphasize in a particular area such as directing, acting, or arts administration. The coursework is integrated with the production work to provide a better understanding of the many facets of the theatre. Required participation on stage or backstage on all theatre productions allows the techniques and theories that are examined in the classroom and the laboratory to be tested in a performance setting. For more information on the program, contact David Schram at 336-272-7102, ext. 5243, or email schramd@greensboro.edu. Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and, spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs. Founded in 1838 and located in downtown Greensboro, the college enrolls about 1,000 students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia, and seven foreign countries in its undergraduate liberal-arts program and four master’s degree programs. In addition to rigorous academics and a well-supported Honors program, the school features an 18-sport NCAA Division III athletic program and dozens of service and recreational opportunities.