Greensboro College Theatre Presents “The Property Known as Garland” Aug. 18-20

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro College Theatre opens its 2017-2018 season with “The Property Known as Garland,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18-19, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20, in the Annie Sellars Jordan Parlor Theatre in Main Building on campus.

Tickets are $10. They are available at the door or can be reserved by emailing tickets@greensboro.edu.

The play, written by Billy Van Zandt and directed by Wm. Perry Morgan, is a fictional backstage account of legendary actress/singer Judy Garland’s final concert in 1969 at the Falconre Center in Copenhagen, Denmark.

With her wicked wit, Judy dishes the dirt on her MGM studio co-stars, her husbands, and more … taking us down the yellow brick road of her incredible life.

The New York Post wrote that the play does “a good job of capturing Garland’s witty and deeply vulnerable persona,” while Variety called the play “Thrilling to watch!” and the Associated Press said, “Garland fans wouldn’t have it any other way!”

Greensboro College’s Department of Theatre seeks to provide a strong foundation in theatre while allowing the student to emphasize in a particular area such as directing, acting, or arts administration.

The coursework is integrated with the production work to provide a better understanding of the many facets of the theatre. Required participation on stage or backstage on all theatre productions allows the techniques and theories that are examined in the classroom and the laboratory to be tested in a performance setting.

For more information on the program, contact David Schram, Jefferson Pilot Professor of Theatre, at 336-272-7102, ext. 5243, or email schramd@greensboro.edu.

