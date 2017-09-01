Greensboro College Will Hold Colloquium on “Learning and Unlearning Culture” Sept. 22

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro College presents its first Tannenbaum-Sternberger Colloquium of 2017-2018, “Learning and Unlearning Culture,” at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, in the Campbell Lyceum, 109 Proctor Hall West on campus.

The event is free and open to the public.

The presenter is Cathryn Bennett, the college’s director of international programs. Her presentation is part of the 2017-2018 series theme, “The International Community.”

Bennett holds a B.A. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an M.S. from Vrije Universiteit Brussel in Belgium. She joined the college staff in 2016.

The Tannenbaum-Sternberger Foundation, which underwrites the series, is a private foundation that strives to improve the quality of life for the people of Guilford County, N.C., by funding projects that make a difference in the lives of the people in the community.

For more information about the colloquia, contact Paul Leslie at 336-272-7102, ext. 5282, or email lesliep@greensboro.edu.

