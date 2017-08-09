Greensboro College Will Hold Info Session Aug. 22 on Fall Paralegal Certification Education Program

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro College will hold a free information session on its new paralegal certification education program from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, in 109 Proctor Hall West on campus.

Participants will be able to learn more about the program, which will be offered from 6 to 10 p.m. most weeknights, Sept. 5-Dec. 16, plus 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

Recent college graduates, career changers, individuals looking for a professional field, and current legal assistants or paralegals are particularly encouraged to enroll.

For more information about the program, visit https://www.greensboro.edu/certification-and-innovative-programs/ or email Suzanne Suddarth, Director of Certification and Innovative Programs, at suzanne.suddarth@greensboro.edu.

