Greensboro College Will Host Resource Fair for People With Disabilities March 9 

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro College will host a resource fair for people with disabilities, their families, and community professionals from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 9, in Mane Stage at the college’s Reynolds Center, 1015 W. Market St. (at Tate Street) in downtown Greensboro.

The fair, which is free and open to the public, will provide information and resources of interests to students of all ages and abilities as well as their parents and professionals.

Organizers include the Student Council for Exceptional Children and Christine Joyner Greene Education Center.

For more information, contact Natasha Veale, Greensboro College associate professor of special education and coordinator of the college’s special-education program, at 336-272-7102, ext. 5355, or email natasha.veale@greensboro.edu.

