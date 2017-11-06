Greensboro College Will Screen Documentary Nov. 15

Cuban Embargo

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro College will screen the documentary film “Embargo” at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, after which the film’s director, Jeri Rice, will lead a discussion of the film that also will involve members of the college’s history and religion departments.

The event will take place in Mane Stage in the Royce Reynolds Family Student Life Center, 1015 W. Market St. in Greensboro (corner of Tate Street). The event is free, and the public is invited.

The film stems from a trip Rice made to Cuba in 2002 along with 40 influential women from the Pacific Northwest, including U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash. The group obtained a rare meeting with then-Cuban President Fidel Castro, and Rice says Castro told her that the “utopia” he had tried to create had not succeeded and that he had no time to fix it.

That encounter led Rice to 14 years of research into the U.S. embargo of Cuban trade, which now dates back almost 60 years.

The film features interviews with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., son of the late senator; Sergei Khruschev, son of the late Soviet leader Nikita Kruschev; Ted Sorensen, a speech writer for President John F. Kennedy; and actor Lucie Arnaz. The film argues that the U.S. embargo has failed both countries.

Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and, spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.

Founded in 1838 and located in downtown Greensboro, the college enrolls about 1,000 students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia, and seven foreign countries in its undergraduate liberal-arts program and four master’s degree programs. In addition to rigorous academics and a well-supported Honors program, the school features an 18-sport NCAA Division III athletic program and dozens of service and recreational opportunities.