Greensboro College’s Tannenbaum-Sternberger Colloquium Series Presents Program on Transgender Issues March 3

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Tannenbaum-Sternberger Colloquium Series at Greensboro College presents Callie Schmid and Alexis Green speaking on transgender and related issues at 3 p.m. Friday, March 3.

The two will speak on “Freedom to Exist: A Transgender Perspective.” The event will be in Campbell Lyceum, 109 Proctor Hall West on campus and is free and open to the public.

Schmid is a board member of the Southeastern Transgender and Ally Initiative and a board member of the Guilford Green Foundation.

Green, a senior at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, is a black, queer, non-binary trans feminist who is dedicated to intersectional justice and cross-movement building.

She is devoted to campus peer education, outreach, and advocacy regarding issues of sexual orientation, gender identity, expression, and social justice, and liberation for all people of color.

Green is a public speaker who has advocated for issues such as LGBT homelessness, drawing on both involvement and personal experience. She has done work with Black Lives Matter Greensboro, the UNCG Queer Student Union, Campus Pride, QPOC, the National Black Justice Coalition, and NC Queer TROUBLMakers. She is committed to uplifting and empowering queer and trans people of color through a critical black queer feminist lens.

The theme of the 2016-2017 Tannenbaum-Sternberger Colloquium Series is “Free Speech and Social Justice.” For more information on the series, please contact Paul Leslie at 336-272-7102, ext. 5309, or lesliep@greensboro.edu.

The Tannenbaum-Sternberger Foundation is a private foundation that strives to improve the quality of life for the people of Guilford County, N.C., by funding projects that make a difference in the lives of the people in the community.

Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and, spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.

Founded in 1838 and located in downtown Greensboro, the college enrolls about 1,000 students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia, and seven foreign countries in its undergraduate liberal-arts program and four master’s degree programs. In addition to rigorous academics and a well-supported Honors program, the school features an 18-sport NCAA Division III athletic program and dozens of service and recreational opportunities.