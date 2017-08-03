Greensboro Downtown Parks Celebrates One Year Anniversary of LeBauer Park

Time flies when you are having fun! Downtown Greensboro’s newest outdoor space-LeBauer Park-will celebrate one full year of operation on August 8th. To say the park has been well received by the community would be an understatement. Since opening, the park has held 692 free programs and welcomed over 213,000 visitors to this downtown, urban oasis. Visitors to the park have enjoyed everything from free fitness classes, live music, arts and culture to outdoor movie and dog yoga. “This is truly a park for everyone” stated Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. Executive Director, Rob Overman. “Our goal is to be the ‘front yard’ of downtown Greensboro, and I think we have easily accomplished that in our first year”.

A week of celebration kicks off on Tuesday, August 8th with a Birthday Bash Happy Hour in Market Square. From 5:00 to 7:00pm, visitors to the park will be delighted with various games, music, and a Chess Blitz tournament on the Great Lawn. At 6:00pm community leaders will slice into a giant cake sponsored by Downtown Greensboro Inc. followed by a pop-up dance class under the iconic Janet Echelman sculpture “Where We Met”. The evening will be capped off with line dancing from 7-9pm. LeBauer Park will also present an interactive Community Arts Project titled “The People’s Park” where folks will be asked to respond to a series of prompts by drawing their responses on the sidewalk with colorful chalk.

As the week unfolds the celebrations will continue. On Friday evening UNCG presents Spartan Cinema at LeBauer Park with an outdoor showing of Zootopia. Saturday will see the return of the LeBauer Live Music Series as North Carolina-based band Dark Water Rising takes the stage in this second installment of the three-concert series. The show kicks off at 8:00pm.

“Moving forward, we want to build on the success of our inaugural year and continue to bring diverse and engaging programs to the parks for the benefit of Greensboro’s citizens” offered Overman. It’s a vision that is already taking hold and can be experienced on any given day as you travel through the vibrant five acres in the heart of Greensboro’s Cultural District; a vision begun by Carolyn LeBauer and carried forward by the residents of her beloved city. Happy Birthday, LeBauer Park and here’s to many more years of serving the Greensboro community!