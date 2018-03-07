Greensboro Farmers Curb Market Announces March/April Local Foods Events

(Last Updated On: March 7, 2018)

Greensboro, NC– Greensboro Farmers Curb Market (GFM, 501 Yanceyville Street) is seeing signs of Spring in the Market — with the arrival of tender spring produce including salad greens, kale, arugula, mustard greens, spinach, bok choy, radishes, herbs, spring onions, green garlic, tender spring chicken and other pasture-raised meats, and vegetable starters for the garden. “One may only think of the farmers market for its summer bounty like corn, tomatoes and watermelon; but we also want to invite the larger community to discover their local Market offers a year-round hub of locally- sourced food from 100 miles (or less) from Greensboro,” notes the GFM Executive Director/Market Manager Lee Mortensen. Every week customers shop for staples: pastured-meats, eggs, local dairy, breads, mushrooms, flowers, root vegetables and more. We want customers to stop and take note that new spring produce is arriving now. With a nod to the change of seasons, the Market is also ramping up educational programs with free weekly tastings and cooking demonstrations, community breakfast fundraisers, and the return of Mid-Week Wednesday Market.

Fresh Early Spring Produce Arrivals Announced

Local Food Tastings & Cooking Demonstrations in “Cooks Corner” Kitchen

Saturday March 10: Guest chef Steve Terrill will feature spring arrivals and locally-sourced ingredients to make three fresh salad dressings in 10 minutes!

Saturday March 31: Ninevah Murray (of Make This Yours NC) will use seasonal ingredients that are locally-sourced to make an easy, yet tasty, Easter celebration dinner. (http://www.makethisyoursnc.com)

Saturday April 14: Amy Peddie, proprietor of Greensboro based Fermentology, will offer an educational class on fermented foods and their positive impact on the body. (https://www.gsofarmersmarket.org/project/fermentology/)

Saturday April 21: Guest chef Chris Scalici (of Artistic Cuisine) will share expert advice on dinners for the week that are advantageous for every age and stage of life—from young and/or single cooks, to empty nesters, to active families with children.

Saturday April 28: Guest chef Steve Terrill Steve will present several easy recipes with asparagus.

All Demonstrations are free and scheduled as drop-in events in “Cooks Corner” at 10-11:30am unless otherwise noted.

Community Local Food Breakfast Fundraisers

The Greensboro Farmers Market hosts a monthly fundraiser to support the non-profit operations, subsidize vendor table fees and contribute to food security programs. These fundraisers offer an opportunity to learn more about local foods, meet our guest chefs, and enjoy a community breakfast at the market hosted either in the Cooks Corner Learning Café or on the Lawn-on-Lindsay during warm weather.

The Greensboro Farmers Curb will host a Biscuit Breakfast Bar on Saturday, March 17 from 8:00-11:30am or while supplies last. Chef Chris Scalici of Artistic Cuisine (http://www.artisticcuisinecc.com/home.html) will make scratch biscuits featuring NC grown and milled Lindley Mills flour. One can choose from a variety of market-sourced and locally-produced toppings, Neese’s Country sausage products and Sweet Morning jams and jellies. The Biscuit Bar fundraiser starts at $5 per plate and is first-come, first-served.

The Greensboro Farmers Curb will host the Gritty Blues Breakfast on Saturday April 7, 8 -11:00 am, while supplies last. The Undercurrent (https://undercurrentrestaurant.com/) restaurant will offer their Southern take on all things grits. Featuring Old Mill of Guilford grits (available at the Market every Saturday) Grit bowls will include several choices of delicious locally-sourced toppings from Market ingredients. The cost starts at $5 per bowl as a donation to the Market.

Wednesday Market Re-opens April 18th from 8am-1pm

The seasonal Mid-Week market will open at 8am on Wednesday April 18th and scheduled through December 19th. Farmer (and home cook) Natalie Foster of Cornerstone Garlic Farm (https://www.gsofarmersmarket.org/project/cornerstone-farm/) will host a free cooking demonstration on sautéing Spring veggies from her farm and will share her best tips on healthy greens.

About the Market – Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. (GFM) operates the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on behalf of the City of Greensboro. GFM is a 501c3 nonprofit. GFM provides greater Greensboro with opportunities to purchase and learn about local food in a friendly and diverse setting. GFM encourages and supports the growth of local foods and artisan goods businesses to improve greater Greensboro’s economy, support better health through healthy eating and build social and community connections.

Location and Hours of Operation – The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville Street, is located at the corner of Lindsey Street and Yanceyville Street across from the War Memorial Stadium and operates year round on Saturdays 7 am to 12 pm and seasonally on Wednesday 8 am- 1 pm (April 18 – December 19). The Market is an indoor facility with free admission, WiFi, and plenty of free parking as well as an ATM on site. Visit www.GSOfarmersmarket.org for more information.