Greensboro Farmers Curb Market Announces Updated Schedule for Local Food Tastings and Cooking Demonstrations

Greensboro Farmers Market (501 Yanceyville Street) announces local food tastings, healthy eating educational opportunities and cooking demonstrations.

Local chefs, health professionals and food enthusiasts will lead classes and discussions on how to prepare healthy, interesting meals using fresh ingredients sourced from Market vendors. Topics will range from “Rustic Apple Tarts” to “Holiday Recipes.” Patrons will have the opportunity to observe seasonal food preparation, taste unfamiliar ingredients, add to recipe collections and ask questions.

Current openings for chef demonstrations include Saturdays in December. Please send email of interest to gfmarketevents@gmail.com.

All sessions are free to the public; seating is first come first serve. Classes will be primarily held in the newly renovated Cooks Corners at the Curb (former Harvest Learning Café), with occasional sessions on the Lindsay Street Lawn, weather permitting. Donations are welcome to continue the support of the tasting and demonstration program.