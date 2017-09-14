Greensboro Farmers Curb Market Announces Updated Schedule for Local Food Tastings and Cooking Demonstrations
Greensboro Farmers Market (501 Yanceyville Street) announces local food tastings, healthy eating educational opportunities and cooking demonstrations.
Local chefs, health professionals and food enthusiasts will lead classes and discussions on how to prepare healthy, interesting meals using fresh ingredients sourced from Market vendors. Topics will range from “Rustic Apple Tarts” to “Holiday Recipes.” Patrons will have the opportunity to observe seasonal food preparation, taste unfamiliar ingredients, add to recipe collections and ask questions.
Current openings for chef demonstrations include Saturdays in December. Please send email of interest to gfmarketevents@gmail.com.
All sessions are free to the public; seating is first come first serve. Classes will be primarily held in the newly renovated Cooks Corners at the Curb (former Harvest Learning Café), with occasional sessions on the Lindsay Street Lawn, weather permitting. Donations are welcome to continue the support of the tasting and demonstration program.
|
Cooks Corners at the Curb
|
Market Music Makers
|
Market Music Makers
|
Times may vary, check website for details!
|
8:00 – 9:45
|
10:00 – 12:00
|
9/23/17
|
Michael Magnes, Fall Flavors
|
Island-Vibes
|
Ranford Almond
|
9/30/17
|
Dani Black, Fall Flavors
|
Tony Low
|
Big Hope and the Dog
|
10/7/17
|
Market Moves to the Depot
|
*OPEN*
|
*OPEN*
|
10/14/17
|
Michael Magnes, Fall Flavors
|
Mystic Chicken
|
Carlson Suzuki
|
10/21/17
|
Pumpkin Pancake & Celebration Day
|
Adam Doyle
|
Mike Daniels
|
10/28/17
|
Steve Terrill, Red Chair Dinners
|
Roger True
|
Tracey Maxwell
|
11/4/17
|
Ninevah Murray, Make This Yours NC
|
*OPEN*
|
*OPEN
|
11/11/17
|
Jody Morphis, Blue Denim
|
*OPEN*
|
*OPEN*
|
11/12/17
*Sunday
|
MADE 4 the Holidays
|
Laura Jane Vincent
|
Polk Duo
|
11/18/17
|
Apple Pancake & Celebration Day
|
Tony Low
|
OPEN
|
11/25/17
|
Caroline Buchanan, Cauliflower Creations
|
*OPEN*
|
*OPEN*
|
12/3/17
*Sunday
|
MADE 4 the Holidays
|
Laura Jane Vincent
|
Big Hope and the Dog
|
12/9/17
|
Holidays Meals from the Market
|
*OPEN*
|
*OPEN*
|
12/16/17
|
Savor the Season
|
*OPEN*
|
*OPEN*
|
12/23/17
|
Holidays Favorites
|
*OPEN*
|
*OPEN*
|
12/30/17
|
New Year Celebration
|
*OPEN*
|
*OPEN*