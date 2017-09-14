PressWire

Greensboro Farmers Curb Market Announces Updated Schedule for Local Food Tastings and Cooking Demonstrations

September 14, 2017
0

Greensboro Farmers Market (501 Yanceyville Street) announces local food tastings, healthy eating educational opportunities and cooking demonstrations.

Local chefs, health professionals and food enthusiasts will lead classes and discussions on how to prepare healthy, interesting meals using fresh ingredients sourced from Market vendors. Topics will range from “Rustic Apple Tarts” to “Holiday Recipes.” Patrons will have the opportunity to observe seasonal food preparation, taste unfamiliar ingredients, add to recipe collections and ask questions.

Current openings for chef demonstrations include Saturdays in December. Please send email of interest to gfmarketevents@gmail.com.

All sessions are free to the public; seating is first come first serve. Classes will be primarily held in the newly renovated Cooks Corners at the Curb (former Harvest Learning Café), with occasional sessions on the Lindsay Street Lawn, weather permitting. Donations are welcome to continue the support of the tasting and demonstration program.

Cooks Corners at the Curb

Market Music Makers

Market Music Makers

Times may vary, check website for details!

8:00 – 9:45

10:00 – 12:00

9/23/17

Michael Magnes, Fall Flavors

Island-Vibes

Ranford Almond

9/30/17

Dani Black, Fall Flavors

Tony Low

Big Hope and the Dog

10/7/17

Market Moves to the Depot

*OPEN*

*OPEN*

10/14/17

Michael Magnes, Fall Flavors

Mystic Chicken

Carlson Suzuki

10/21/17

Pumpkin Pancake & Celebration Day

Adam Doyle

Mike Daniels

10/28/17

Steve Terrill, Red Chair Dinners

Roger True

Tracey Maxwell

11/4/17

Ninevah Murray, Make This Yours NC

*OPEN*

*OPEN

11/11/17

Jody Morphis, Blue Denim

*OPEN*

*OPEN*

11/12/17

*Sunday

MADE 4 the Holidays

Laura Jane Vincent

Polk Duo

11/18/17

Apple Pancake & Celebration Day

Tony Low

OPEN

11/25/17

Caroline Buchanan, Cauliflower Creations

*OPEN*

*OPEN*

12/3/17

*Sunday

MADE 4 the Holidays

Laura Jane Vincent

Big Hope and the Dog

12/9/17

Holidays Meals from the Market

*OPEN*

*OPEN*

12/16/17

Savor the Season

*OPEN*

*OPEN*

12/23/17

Holidays Favorites

*OPEN*

*OPEN*

12/30/17

New Year Celebration

*OPEN*

*OPEN*
TagsApple Pancake & Celebration DayBlue DenimCaroline BuchananGreensboro Farmers Curb MarketJody MorphisLee MortensenMichael Magnes
Share:
Previous Article

Local Man Arrested in Connection to Two ...

Next Article

Triad HealthCare Network Names Medical Directors

Leave a reply

?>
© Copyright Womack Newspapers. All rights reserved.