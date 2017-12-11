Greensboro Farmers Curb Market Hosts 7th Annual Chili Challenge

(Last Updated On: December 11, 2017)

Greensboro, NC – The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market (501 Yanceyville Street) will host the 7th Annual Chili Challenge fundraiser on Sat., Jan. 20 from 9 am – noon.

The market is seeking up to 6 teams of vendors, customers, local restaurants, chefs and food enthusiasts for fun, friendly competition. The challenge is to create and serve the best chili recipe, using market ingredients including meats and seasonal vegetables. All applicants should contact the market no later than December 30, 2017, to confirm participation. For questions and information, email Angie at gfmarketevents@gmail.com.

The winner will be announced by the end of the market, winning the title of “Best Chili in Greensboro” plus bragging rights for a full year. The Triad’s best chefs, restaurants, and foodies have competed in years past. Holding the current 2017 title is Meadows Family Farm. Previous competitors have included Chefs Caleb Smallwood, Jay Pierce, John Jones, Johnny Carlo and Steve Terrill, UNCG’s Culinary Arts program with Chef LJ Rush, vendors Massey Creek and Augustino Gusto and many others.

Customers will have the opportunity to taste test all team’s chili and vote for their favorite. Each plate purchased will consist of a 2-ounce sample from each competitor and a ballot to cast for the best in class. First come first serve, while supplies last. The proceeds benefit the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market.

About the Market – Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. (GFM) operates the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on behalf of the City of Greensboro. GFM is a 501c3 nonprofit. GFM provides greater Greensboro with opportunities to purchase and learn about local food in a friendly and diverse setting. GFM encourages and supports the growth of local foods and artisan goods businesses to improve greater Greensboro’s economy, support better health through healthy eating and build social and community connections.

Location and Hours of Operation – The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville Street, is located at the corner of Lindsey St. and Yanceyville St. across from the War Memorial Stadium and operates year round on Sat. 7 am to 12 pm and seasonally on Wed. 8 am- 1 pm (April 19 – Dec. 20). The Market is an indoor facility with free admission, WiFi, and plenty of free parking as well as an ATM on site. Visit www.GSOfarmersmarket.org for more information.