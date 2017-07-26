 Greensboro Farmers Curb Market Updates Market Music Makers Schedule

Greensboro, NC – New for 2017, Greensboro Farmers Curb Market now offer a weekly music program and vending on the Lindsay Street lawn on Saturdays from 8am until noon.

Picnic tables are available to patrons, offering a nice shady space to enjoy breakfast from one of 12 sweet and savory baked goods and beverage vendors and a resting spot while shopping over 110 vendors offering fresh produce, eggs, meat, dairy, sauces and locally-made processed foods. One will also find hot coffee and doughnuts, guest vendors from Kitchen Connect GSO and free kids activities.

The schedule below is for Market Music Makers July through December:

Date 8:00 am – 9:45 am 10:00 am – noon 7/29 Madison Smith Singer/songwriter, solo keyboard and ukulele Gary Mitchell Smooth vocals, Motown to Dave Matthews 8/05 The Polk Duo acoustic soul and R&B duo Carlson Suzuki Studio student violinists 8/12 Carrie Paz sweet, signature folk The Reloads Old-time rock and blues 8/19 Adam Doyle Solo saxophone Mystic Chicken electric Indie rock band 8/26 Tony Low A sonic cocktail of Big Star, Neil Young and REM Joel Landau Acoustic guitar from the 60’s, 70’s and more! 9/02 Daniel Hearn multi-instrumental vocalist, songwriter True Brothers Old country and rockabilly 9/09 Chris Hedrick Laid back, groovy acoustic Julien McCarthy Feel good folk and oldies 9/16 Dean Driver Big idea singer/songwriter Madison Smith Singer/songwriter, solo keyboard and ukulele 9/23 OPEN Ranford Almond acoustic singer and songwriter 9/30 Tony Low A sonic cocktail of timeless spirit and energy Big Hope and the Dog Country blues duo 10/14 Mystic Chicken electric Indie rock band Carlson Suzuki Studio student violinists 10/21 Adam Doyle Solo saxophone Riley Walker Fun acoustic singalong tunes 10/28 True Brothers Old country and rockabilly Bonnie Bows acoustic fiddle/cello Celtic duo 11/12 MADE 4 the Holidays Market 11am-1pm Laura Jane Vincent Whistful song stories MADE 4 the Holidays Market 1pm – 3pm The Polk Duo Acoustic soul and R&B Duo 11/18 Tony Low A sonic cocktail of timeless spirit and energy Julien McCarthy Feel good folk and oldies 12/3 MADE 4 the Holidays Market 11am-1pm Laura Jane Vincent Whistful song stories MADE 4 the Holidays Market 1pm – 3 pm Big Hope and the Dog County blues duo

About the Market – Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. (GFM) operates the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on behalf of the City of Greensboro. GFM is a 501c3 nonprofit. GFM provides greater Greensboro with opportunities to purchase and learn about local food in a friendly and diverse setting. GFM encourages and supports the growth of local foods and artisan goods businesses to improve greater Greensboro’s economy, support better health through healthy eating and build social and community connections.

Location and Hours of Operation – The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville Street, is located at the corner of Lindsey Street and Yanceyville Street across from the War Memorial Stadium and operates year round on Saturdays 7 am to 12 pm and seasonally on Wednesday 8 am- 1 pm (April 19 – December 20). The Market is an indoor facility with free admission, WiFi, and plenty of free parking as well as an ATM on site. Visit www.GSOfarmersmarket.org for more information.