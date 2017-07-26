Greensboro Farmers Curb Market Updates Market Music Makers Schedule
Greensboro, NC – New for 2017, Greensboro Farmers Curb Market now offer a weekly music program and vending on the Lindsay Street lawn on Saturdays from 8am until noon.
Picnic tables are available to patrons, offering a nice shady space to enjoy breakfast from one of 12 sweet and savory baked goods and beverage vendors and a resting spot while shopping over 110 vendors offering fresh produce, eggs, meat, dairy, sauces and locally-made processed foods. One will also find hot coffee and doughnuts, guest vendors from Kitchen Connect GSO and free kids activities.
The schedule below is for Market Music Makers July through December:
|
Date
|
8:00 am – 9:45 am
|
10:00 am – noon
|
7/29
|
Madison Smith
Singer/songwriter, solo keyboard and ukulele
|
Gary Mitchell
Smooth vocals, Motown to Dave Matthews
|
8/05
|
The Polk Duo
acoustic soul and R&B duo
|
Carlson Suzuki Studio
student violinists
|
8/12
|
Carrie Paz
sweet, signature folk
|
The Reloads
Old-time rock and blues
|
8/19
|
Adam Doyle
Solo saxophone
|
Mystic Chicken
electric Indie rock band
|
8/26
|
Tony Low
A sonic cocktail of Big Star, Neil Young and REM
|
Joel Landau
Acoustic guitar from the 60’s, 70’s and more!
|
9/02
|
Daniel Hearn
multi-instrumental vocalist, songwriter
|
True Brothers
Old country and rockabilly
|
9/09
|
Chris Hedrick
Laid back, groovy acoustic
|
Julien McCarthy
Feel good folk and oldies
|
9/16
|
Dean Driver
Big idea singer/songwriter
|
Madison Smith
Singer/songwriter, solo keyboard and ukulele
|
9/23
|
OPEN
|
Ranford Almond
acoustic singer and songwriter
|
9/30
|
Tony Low
A sonic cocktail of timeless spirit and energy
|
Big Hope and the Dog
Country blues duo
|
10/14
|
Mystic Chicken
electric Indie rock band
|
Carlson Suzuki Studio
student violinists
|
10/21
|
Adam Doyle
Solo saxophone
|
Riley Walker
Fun acoustic singalong tunes
|
10/28
|
True Brothers
Old country and rockabilly
|
Bonnie Bows
acoustic fiddle/cello Celtic duo
|
11/12
|
MADE 4 the Holidays Market 11am-1pm
Laura Jane Vincent
Whistful song stories
|
MADE 4 the Holidays Market 1pm – 3pm
The Polk Duo
Acoustic soul and R&B Duo
|
11/18
|
Tony Low
A sonic cocktail of timeless spirit and energy
|
Julien McCarthy
Feel good folk and oldies
|
12/3
|
MADE 4 the Holidays Market 11am-1pm
Laura Jane Vincent
Whistful song stories
|
MADE 4 the Holidays Market 1pm – 3 pm
Big Hope and the Dog
County blues duo
About the Market – Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. (GFM) operates the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on behalf of the City of Greensboro. GFM is a 501c3 nonprofit. GFM provides greater Greensboro with opportunities to purchase and learn about local food in a friendly and diverse setting. GFM encourages and supports the growth of local foods and artisan goods businesses to improve greater Greensboro’s economy, support better health through healthy eating and build social and community connections.
Location and Hours of Operation – The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville Street, is located at the corner of Lindsey Street and Yanceyville Street across from the War Memorial Stadium and operates year round on Saturdays 7 am to 12 pm and seasonally on Wednesday 8 am- 1 pm (April 19 – December 20). The Market is an indoor facility with free admission, WiFi, and plenty of free parking as well as an ATM on site. Visit www.GSOfarmersmarket.org for more information.