 Greensboro Farmers Curb Market Updates Market Music Makers Schedule

July 26, 2017
Greensboro, NC – New for 2017, Greensboro Farmers Curb Market now offer a weekly music program and vending on the Lindsay Street lawn on Saturdays from 8am until noon.

Picnic tables are available to patrons, offering a nice shady space to enjoy breakfast from one of 12 sweet and savory baked goods and beverage vendors and a resting spot while shopping over 110 vendors offering fresh produce, eggs, meat, dairy, sauces and locally-made processed foods. One will also find hot coffee and doughnuts, guest vendors from Kitchen Connect GSO and free kids activities.

The schedule below is for Market Music Makers July through December:

Date

8:00 am – 9:45 am

10:00 am – noon

7/29

Madison Smith

Singer/songwriter, solo keyboard and ukulele

Gary Mitchell

 Smooth vocals, Motown to Dave Matthews

8/05

The Polk Duo

acoustic soul and R&B duo

Carlson Suzuki Studio

 student violinists

8/12

Carrie Paz

sweet, signature folk

The Reloads

Old-time rock and blues

8/19

Adam Doyle

Solo saxophone

Mystic Chicken

electric Indie rock band

8/26

Tony Low

A sonic cocktail of Big Star, Neil Young and REM

Joel Landau

Acoustic guitar from the 60’s, 70’s and more!

9/02

Daniel Hearn

multi-instrumental vocalist, songwriter

True Brothers

Old country and rockabilly

9/09

Chris Hedrick

Laid back, groovy acoustic

Julien McCarthy

Feel good folk and oldies

9/16

Dean Driver

Big idea singer/songwriter

Madison Smith

Singer/songwriter, solo keyboard and ukulele

9/23

 

OPEN

Ranford Almond

acoustic singer and songwriter

9/30

Tony Low

A sonic cocktail of timeless spirit and energy

Big Hope and the Dog

Country blues duo

10/14

Mystic Chicken

electric Indie rock band

Carlson Suzuki Studio

student violinists

10/21

Adam Doyle

Solo saxophone

Riley Walker

Fun acoustic singalong tunes

10/28

True Brothers

Old country and rockabilly

Bonnie Bows

 acoustic fiddle/cello Celtic duo

11/12

MADE 4 the Holidays Market 11am-1pm

Laura Jane Vincent

Whistful song stories

MADE 4 the Holidays Market 1pm – 3pm

The Polk Duo

Acoustic soul and R&B Duo

11/18

Tony Low

A sonic cocktail of timeless spirit and energy

Julien McCarthy

Feel good folk and oldies

12/3

MADE 4 the Holidays Market 11am-1pm

Laura Jane Vincent

Whistful song stories

MADE 4 the Holidays Market 1pm – 3 pm

Big Hope and the Dog

County blues duo

About the Market – Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. (GFM) operates the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on behalf of the City of Greensboro. GFM is a 501c3 nonprofit. GFM provides greater Greensboro with opportunities to purchase and learn about local food in a friendly and diverse setting. GFM encourages and supports the growth of local foods and artisan goods businesses to improve greater Greensboro’s economy, support better health through healthy eating and build social and community connections.

Location and Hours of Operation – The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville Street, is located at the corner of Lindsey Street and Yanceyville Street across from the War Memorial Stadium and operates year round on Saturdays 7 am to 12 pm and seasonally on Wednesday 8 am- 1 pm (April 19 – December 20). The Market is an indoor facility with free admission, WiFi, and plenty of free parking as well as an ATM on site. Visit www.GSOfarmersmarket.org for more information.

