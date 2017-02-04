Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc.  Announces Valentine Breakfast Event, “Love your Local French Toast Brunch,” on Saturday, February 11th 

Greensboro, NC – On Feb. 11 start the morning with the ones you love! Chef Rush and Guilford Technical Community College’s (GTCC) culinary team will be serving French Toast made with Woody’s farm fresh eggs, bread baked from Cheesecakes by Alex, and a variety of locally sourced toppings from the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market. French toast will be available while supplies last from 8 am -11:30 am.

The price of the French Toast Breakfast fundraiser is $5.00 per plate and is first come, first serve. The brunch includes two pieces of French toast plus toppings. Proceeds will benefit the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market.

In the style of Parisian street cafe, enjoy live music and a festive romantic atmosphere. Local musicians will be serenading in the Harvest Learning Cafe beginning at 8 am with the Ole’ Folkie, Julien McCarthy, followed by Viridian & Friends at 10 am.

Talented local artist, Erik Huffine, of Erik Huffine Illustration is also returning for his fun Caricature seatings. Sessions begin at 8 am. The cost is $10 per person and they make a wonderful keepsake memory of Valentine’s 2017.

The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market is the one-stop shop for your Valentine’s Day (Tuesday, February 14) needs with fresh flowers, jewelry, sweet treats, chocolates, candy, plants, surf & turf, and so much more. All produced with love locally within 100 miles!

About Chef Rush: Chef Rush is a culinary instructor in Hospitality Education at GTCC in Jamestown NC. He is a Certified Executive Chef, a proud member of the American Culinary Federation with 32 plus years of experience in the foodservice industry, and winner of many local and reginal awards such as chef of the year and The Old North State Community Service Award. He is a graduate of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro NC and has worked as Executive Chefs in cities around the country such as, Tyson Corner Virginia, Miami, Gaithersburg MD, Winston-Salem, Asheboro NC, Greensboro, and Durham NC. His love for cooking in restaurants and hotels has served him well at GTCC as a culinary instructor for the past 15 years.

About the Market: Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. (GFM) operates the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on behalf of the City of Greensboro. GFM is a “501c3” nonprofit.

GFM provides greater Greensboro with opportunities to purchase and learn about local food in a friendly and inviting setting. GFM encourages and supports the growth of local foods and artisan goods businesses to improve greater Greensboro’s economy, support better health through healthy eating and build social and community connections.

www.gsofarmersmarket.org