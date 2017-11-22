Greensboro Farmers Market Launches Honor Card for Food Security Programs

(Last Updated On: November 22, 2017)

Greensboro, NC– The Greensboro Farmers Market (501 Yanceyville) announces its first honor card benefiting food insecure residents in Guilford County.

GFM Honor Cards are available at the Curb Market for $10 each. The non-profit organization, GFM, Inc., aims to sell 500 cards to raise $5,000 this holiday season. All proceeds will go directly to the Curb Market’s food security programs.

“We currently provide nourishing fresh food to more than 125 families every week through food security programs,” notes Lee Mortensen, the Executive Director of the non-profit organization. The Honor Card initiative will extend benefits by doubling up to $15 on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and will help customers purchase affordable fresh fruits, vegetables and local meats, eggs and dairy.

Through generous support by local foundations, Mary Lynn Richardson Fund, Hillsdale Fund, Cone Health Foundation, and the Mary Norris Preyer, GFM has been able to fund food security programs ‘Double SNAP’ and ‘Orange Card’ programs. The ongoing need is great, especially this time of year, and the new GFM Honor Card will help to sustain funding for many families.

Artwork for the card is by local artist James Canady, and depicts a colorful exterior sketch of the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market. Mr. Canady is a fine artist who uses a various styles of art, from cartooning to realism. He is a native of Goldsboro, North Carolina and holds an Art Education degree from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. James is a resident of Greensboro and aspires to be a full time missionary to inner cities in the U.S. and Africa. He can be found at the Curb Market selling eye-catching paintings of other area landmarks.

Mortensen notes, “It’s been my honor to befriend James at the market and we are humbled to have been able to provide him with a selling venue so he can establish his life and work; we greatly appreciate his support of the Market by creating this iconic artwork that can now help serve local people in need.”

For a minimum $10 donation per card, buyers receive a beautiful card that can be given in the person’s honor at the holidays, at New Year’s, or even birthday. 100% of the donation goes directly to help the homeless and hungry in our community.

One can purchase Honor Cards at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on Wednesdays (8 am to 1 pm) through December 20, or on Saturdays (7 am -12 noon) throughout the year. Cards will also be available at this year’s two Made 4 the Holidays Arts, crafts and Pottery Show at the Market: Sunday, November 12 or December 3 (11 am – 4 pm). The cards are sold in bundles of five and maybe purchased with cash or check. A special thanks to Craft Insurance for underwriting the production of the card.

The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market is managed by the Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. a 501c-3 with a board of directors comprised of community leaders and vendors. In addition to providing the community with the opportunity to meet farmers and learn about fresh, local foods and artisan goods, GFM participates in food security initiatives important in the community. Fresh food access and food security are very important to GFM board and staff and not only diversifies the clientele but also contribute more than $50,000 in income to local farmers and producers.

About the Market – Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. (GFM) operates the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on behalf of the City of Greensboro. GFM is a 501c3 nonprofit. GFM provides greater Greensboro with opportunities to purchase and learn about local food in a friendly and diverse setting. GFM encourages and supports the growth of local foods and artisan goods businesses to improve greater Greensboro’s economy, support better health through healthy eating and build social and community connections.

Location and Hours of Operation – The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville Street, is located at the corner of Lindsey Street and Yanceyville Street across from the War Memorial Stadium and operates year round on Saturdays 7 am to 12 pm and seasonally on Wednesday 8 am- 1 pm (April 19 – December 20). The Market is an indoor facility with free admission, WiFi, and plenty of free parking as well as an ATM on site. Visit www.GSOfarmersmarket.org for more information.