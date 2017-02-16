Greensboro Farmers Market To Host the Biscuit Breakfast Bar On Saturday March 11, 2017

Greensboro, NC – The public is invited to attend the Biscuit Breakfast Bar. Chef Jay Pierce of the Traveled Farmer will be serving fresh, made from scratch biscuits featuring N.C. grown and milled Lindley Mills flour. One can choose from a variety of market sourced and locally produced toppings. The Biscuit Bar will feature sweet and savory options including:

¨ Neese’s Country Sausage products, a local family-owned business celebrating their 100 year anniversary, including sausage, sausage gravy, souse, and liver pudding

¨ Sweet Morning Farm jams and jellies

¨ Quaker Acre Apiary honey

The cost of the Biscuit Breakfast Bar fundraiser is $5.00 per plate and is first come, first serve; while supplies last. The brunch includes two biscuits plus toppings. A market blend iced tea and orange juice will be available for purchase as well. Proceeds will benefit the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market.

The Biscuit Breakfast Bar will be served in the Harvest Café from 8:00 am until 11:30, with live music from local musicians.

About the Market – Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. (GFM) operates the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on behalf of the City of Greensboro. GFM is a 501c3 nonprofit. GFM provides greater Greensboro with opportunities to purchase and learn about local food and setting. GFM encourages and supports the growth of local foods and artisan goods businesses to improve greater Greensboro’s economy, support better health through healthy eating and build social and community connections.

Location and Hours of Operation – The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville Street, is located at the corner of Lindsey Street and Yanceyville Street across from the War Memorial Stadium and operates year round on Saturdays 7 am to 12 pm and seasonally on Wednesday 8 am- 1 pm (April 19 – Dec. 22). The Market is an indoor facility with free admission, WiFi, and plenty of free parking as well as an ATM on site.