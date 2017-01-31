Greensboro Fringe Festival continues through Feb. 6

Continuing this weekend is the 15th annual Greensboro Fringe Festival with original performances this week through Feb. 6 in the Greensboro Cultural Center.

Thursday’s line-up includes For Love of Country, by JOYMOVEMENT dance company, which explores what healing and reconciliation look like. Performances are at 6 p.m. in the Crown at Carolina Theatre. Following the performance will be the dance production Fringe Dance I, featuring works by five dance artists.

Queen B, running Thursday through Saturday in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, portrays the strength of women as two storytellers fuse their own personal tales of courage with that of a British Celtic queen who led a famous uprising against the Romans 2,000 years ago.

Alarm of the People, a WWII vignette play about spies, serial killers and saints, also runs Thursday through Saturday in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre.

If you’re looking for a way to shake up your weekend, check out Late Night Happy–a performance combining the fire-happy duo Fabulous Fitzkee’s Fanatical Fun and MurderAnn, a rock-comedy duo. Show runs Friday and Saturday.

Also running Friday and Saturday only is Black Lives Don’t Matter: America’s Dirty Laundry at the Caldcleugh Multicultural Center. The moving production ponders racial profiling, police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement by bringing history, culture and race into the framework of the prison pipeline.

All performances are a suggested donation of $10. Visit greensborofringefestival.org for a full show schedule.

New on Thursday, Steinway artist Robin Spielberg will compile melodies and sensitive piano technique during a concert at High Point Theatre.

Theatre Alliance’s comedy Zanna Don’t! continues this week through Sunday. Set in Heartsville High where almost everyone is gay, the play is a light-hearted look at homosexuality and love. When the students write a controversial show, “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” a young man and woman end up falling in love.

Beginning previews this Sunday is Triad Stage’s The Price, an Arthur Miller play about two brothers who never speak, a retired used furniture dealer and a woman who longs to live the life she never had. In this play, considered one of Miller’s best works, the past and present collide, and secrets and rivalries are revealed.