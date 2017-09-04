Greensboro Gives: Jazz Concert for Harvey Relief

Sunday, September 10, 4 PM

Let’s show that Greensboro cares! All are invited to a free concert by the Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra at College Park Baptist Church (1601 Walker Avenue) on Sunday, September 10, at 4 PM. The church is located across from UNCG at the corner of Aycock and Walker. 100% of the cash donations will go directly to recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey in the Houston, Texas, area. Also at the concert, Wake Forest University School of Divinity students will be collecting new underwear and socks for all ages, along with diapers, to send to Covenant Church in Houston for their “Building Bridges with Britches” campaign to help residents that were flooded.

The 16-member Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra (“PTJO”) is volunteer group of professional musicians and educators dedicated to upholding the tradition of the finest big band composers and introducing new compositions by its members. For more information, go to www.ptjazzorchestra.com .

The 45-minute concert is family-friendly and casual. Free parking is available in the church parking lot and in the UNCG lot directly across Aycock St.