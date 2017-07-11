Greensboro Housing Coalition awarded a grant of $7065

Greensboro Housing Coalition announced today that it has been awarded a grant of $7065.00 from the Tannenbaum-Sternberger Foundation.

The grant will enable the Greensboro Housing Coalition (GHC) to expand their services into Guilford County and the City of High Point, NC. GHC’s Healthy Homes Team services will assist members of the community with housing problems due to inadequate living conditions such as needed repairs, mold and pest infestation.

Greensboro Housing Coalition was founded in 1989 with a mission of advocating for safe, healthy, affordable and fair housing for those with low to moderate incomes and those with disabilities or special needs. The Tannenbaum-Sternberger Foundation was formed in 1955 by Sigmund Sternberger and is committed to improving the quality of life of residents of Guilford County, North Carolina.

For additional information visit the Greensboro Housing Coalition website at www.gsohc.org