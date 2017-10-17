Greensboro Immigrant Organizations to Host Candidate Forum Oct. 18

To be held at church where undocumented woman was living in sanctuary

GREENSBORO – Organizations led by or who serve immigrants in Greensboro will host an at-large & mayoral candidate forum on October 18 from 6-8pm at Congregational UCC Church, where, until two weeks ago, an immigrant mother was living in sanctuary with her two youngest children. The forum will provide candidates the opportunity to weigh in on how they believe local elected officials should address issues that matter to these communities.

Participants who will ask questions of the candidates include a woman whose husband was recently detained by ICE in Greensboro, and a DACAmented mother of two.

All but one of the at-large candidates have confirmed their attendance.

The forum will be feature interpretation into French, Spanish and English, and immigrant residents of Greensboro will have an opportunity to ask candidates questions about issues that matter to them before, during and after the forum.

Organizational sponsors are listed below.

WHAT: At-large & mayoral candidate forum for Greensboro immigrant communities

WHEN: October 18, 6-8:30pm

WHERE: Congregational UCC 400 W. Radiance Drive

WHO:

African Services Coalition

American Friends Service Committee – Office of the Carolinas

Church World Service

Congregational UCC

Faith Action International House

International Advisory Committee

Jus NC

Latino Community Coalition of Guilford County

New Arrivals Institute