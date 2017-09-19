Greensboro Monster Jam® Triple Threat Series tickets on sale now

The most family-friendly, action-packed motorsport in the world races into Greensboro Coliseum on January 12 & 13, 2018

Greensboro, NC (September 19, 2017) – Feld Entertainment, the worldwide leader in live family entertainment, announced today that tickets for Monster Jam® are on sale now in Greensboro. The new season will bring motorsport fans to the edge of their seats with adrenaline-charged, high-flying, four-wheel excitement that is fun for the entire family. This marks the 13th consecutive year Monster Jam has played the Greensboro Coliseum. Tickets start at just $15 and are available at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office, www.ticketmaster.com or by calling (800) 745-3000.

Featuring the eight most intense athletes of Monster Jam, West Virginia fans will witness a fierce battle for the championship with each competitor using customized high-powered vehicles: Monster Jam Speedsters, Monster Jam ATVs and the famous Monster Jam trucks.

The Monster Jam Triple Threat Series will be performing at the Greensboro Coliseum on:

January 12, 7 p.m. and January 13, 7 p.m.

These world-class athletes vying to be the Greensboro champion are:

Grave Digger, Max-D, El Toro Loco, Wonder Woman, Zombie, Megalodon, Blue Thunder, Monster Mutt Rottweiler. *Trucks/drivers subject to change.

Unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable, Monster Jam takes center stage in the world’s most iconic venues like the Greensboro Coliseum, sporting meticulously manicured dirt tracks created with the sole purpose of pushing these perfectly engineered, larger-than-life trucks to the limit.

Monster Jam is one of the only sports where male and female world-class drivers, some generational rivals, are equals competing for the same championship on the same track. Following racing, new in 2018 across all Monster Jam events, fans in every city will have the chance to vote for the truck winner in the donut, wheelie and freestyle competitions by real-time, in-arena fan voting on their smartphones.

The Pit Party on January 13 from 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. gives fans the opportunity to get up close and personal to the Monster Jam trucks and drivers.

For more information on a Monster Jam near you, please log onto MonsterJam.com or follow us via our social channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

