Greensboro Native Makes Huge Splash in Video Game Industry

Greensboro, NC – Like many kids who grew up in the ‘90s, Greensboro native Ben Moore loved to play video games. Now as an adult, he has turned that childhood passion into a successful career.

Moore is the Chief Financial Officer of Limited Run Games, a world famous publisher that has made a huge splash in the world of gaming by specializing in limited edition physical releases of rare video games. He’s also a producer of Mighty Rabbit Studios, an independent video game developer located in Cary, NC.

Moore will be returning to his hometown to meet fans of Limited Run Games and Mighty Rabbit as an official guest of Super FamiCon 2017, a video game convention and tournament series in Downtown Greensboro on Nov. 17-19.

A baseball, lacrosse and football player for Western Guilford High School, Moore graduated in 2003. He studied Game Design at Wake Tech University in Raleigh, which led him to begin production work at the Triangle based based video game company Mighty Rabbit Studios, which he runs with friends Douglas Bogart and Josh Fairhurst. Most of Mighty Rabbit’s games were digital-only releases intended for primarily for smartphones and tablets.

But as Moore and friends Fairhurst and Bogart produced digital-only releases for Mighty Rabbit, the one thing they could not shake was their childhood love of owning physical copies of their favorite video games. In 2015, this love would lead Mighty Rabbit to spin-off its second and more popular company — Limited Run Games.

In the span of only two years, Limited Run Games has exploded in popularity. Their practice of taking popular video games that were previously digital-only and making limited edition, prestige format physical copies for Playstation 4 and PS Vita systems has led to an international frenzy to acquire these releases before their inevitable and nearly instantaneous sell outs. Many of their most popular releases have even been ‘flipped’ by scalpers online for sometimes two or three times their cover price.

Limited Run Games is so popular that they are now moving into a larger facility, custom built for their needs.

For more info on Limited Run Games, including a full roster of both past and future releases visit www.limitedrungames.com.

Super FamiCon 2017 will take place at The Elm Street Center on 203 South Elm Street in Downtown Greensboro. Tickets as well as event and tournament schedules are available at www.SuperFamiCon.com.