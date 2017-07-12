Greensboro Police Department Selects Forensic Services Division Director

GREENSBORO, NC (July 12, 2017) – After a lengthy nation-wide search for a Forensic Services Director, the Greensboro Police Department selected Crime Scene Supervisor Kelly A. Tranter to lead the 38-person division.

The Forensic Services Division is composed of Crime Scene Investigators, Forensic Specialists, and the Property Evidence section. Its mission is to support the police department by providing state of the art crime scene processing, evidence collection, evidence examinations, and evidence custodial procedures.

“Kelly is eminently qualified to lead this diverse group of professional Crime Scene Investigators,” said Deputy Chief Mike Richey, who will be her supervisor. “Dozens of talented and impressive people from across the U.S. applied for the position, but Kelly was clearly the best qualified and best fit for our department.”

Tranter joined GPD in 2004 as a CSI, collecting and processing evidence from both property and violent crimes. After a year, she was assigned to the Latent Print Section where she performed specialized laboratory examinations of evidence and apprenticed as a Latent Print Examiner. In 2007, she was promoted to supervisor of the Crime Scene Investigations Section.

“I’m thrilled and grateful for this opportunity,” said Tranter in a video interview about her new assignment. “We have an amazing division here….and, I know the work and the value of the people working here.”

From 2006-2012, Tranter was an adjunct instructor at Forsyth Technical Community College where she taught courses in the Criminal Justice – Latent Evidence Program. She continues to teach a variety of forensic skills to fellow CSIs, officers within GPD, and members of the public.

Tranter holds a Master of Forensic Science degree from the University of New Haven in Conn. She graduated with a 4.01 GPA in 2004.

She is considered by the NC Superior Court to be an expert witness in the field of crime scene processing and forensic investigation.

Tranter is credited as being the driving force behind GPD earning and sustaining its international accreditation in Forensic Inspection from the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) – American Society for Quality (ASQ) National Accreditation Board (ANAB).

“Kelly’s qualifications and skills positioned her quite nicely for promotion to the director’s position,” explained Richey. “She is driven to excel, passionate about her field, and a respected leader.”

Tranter fills a vacancy created when the previous Forensic Services Director, Stephen Williams, retired in Feb. 2017.

To learn more about the Forensic Services Division, visit http://www.greensboro-nc.gov/index.aspx?page=1969