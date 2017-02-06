Greensboro Residents Can Expect Scams During Tax Season

GREENSBORO, NC (Feb. 6, 2017) – With the tax season upon us, Greensboro residents may begin to receive calls and emails from people claiming to be agents with the Internal Revenue Service demanding money for back taxes. Greensboro police and the IRS want you to know it’s a scam.

Immigrants and elderly people are more likely to be targeted than other residents. The caller often threatens them with deportation, arrest, revocation of their driver’s license, or having their utilities disconnected if they do not immediately make a payment. People unfamiliar with the proper procedures for paying taxes are scared into sending money to the scammers.

According to the IRS, their agency saw an increase of malware and phishing attempts of approximately 400 percent in the 2016 tax season. Although many of the emails looked official and included the IRS logo, the agency states that the email was a ruse to swindle money or steal the recipient’s identity.

In recent years in the Gate City, scammers tried to collect the money over the telephone by requiring potential victims to provide funds through a pre-paid debit card or reload card. According to the IRS website, the agency never asks for debit card, credit card, or prepaid card information over the telephone: it always sends taxpayers a written notification of any tax due via the U.S. mail.

If you receive one of these threatening calls or emails, do not transfer any money! If you think you owe money to the IRS, call the agency at 1.800.829.1040.The IRS employees will help you with payment, if there really is such an issue.

Learn more about the scammer’s techniques, and what you should do if you receive these calls at https://www.irs.gov/uac/tax-scams-consumer-alerts