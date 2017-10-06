Greensboro Residents Organize Puerto Rico Pop-Up Fundraiser During Trump Visit

Greensboro, N.C.– As Donald Trump comes to Greensboro to fundraise for the Republican National Committee, local residents will take up the slack and fundraise for the people of Puerto Rico, where thousands of people still struggle to find shelter, food, and clean water nearly two weeks after Hurricane Maria hit.

This community-led event will begin at 5 p.m. in the Latham Skate Park in Greensboro.

“The devastation in Puerto Rico is horrifying and Trump’s response was pathetic,” organizer Alex MacMillan of Greensboro said. “We wanted to get people together to show how communities can support each other in times of crisis when the people in power turn a blind eye.”

In his first visit to North Carolina since the election, Donald Trump will attend a $2,700 per plate dinner in Greensboro, North Carolina– a city with high poverty, high food insecurity and low mobility and that is representative of many cities of the American South.

“Despite its hardships, Greensboro is a city of pro-active, bottom-up community building and activism,” Gwen Frisbie-Fulton of Greensboro said. “Rooted in a strong civil rights tradition, home of two HBCU’s, countless community-led initiatives, and informed by strong worker’s movements, residents of Greensboro are coming together to hold a very different type of fundraising dinner–one that helps people, not governments; lives not politics; Puerto Rico, not Washington.”

“Last July, nearly a thousand people had the sense and courage to protest Trump when he came to Greensboro. They were met with hundreds of police, brutalized and at least a dozen youth of color were arrested,” local organizer Juan Miranda said. “On Saturday, we will come together again to denounce Trump’s racist and misogynistic vision for our world and make it clear that it is us, not them, who will keep us safe.”

At 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Latham Skate Park residents, regardless of means, will come together to share in a community meal and in fellowship. The pay-as-you can style meal and community-driven raffle will raise money for Casa-Taller Cangrejera, a community and cultural space doing on-the-ground work in Santurce, Puerto Rico.