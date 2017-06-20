Greensboro Roller Derby Presents: Star Wars, Fan Participation Double Header

Greensboro, N.C.– Greensboro Roller Derby presents the Star Wars & Fan Participation Bout taking place at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse on Saturday, June 24 at 6:00 pm. This Double Header features the Light Side vs. Dark Side, and local favorite teams The Elm Street Nightmares vs. The Mad Dollies. Get your costumes and lightsabers ready for The Light Side vs. Dark Side fan participation bout that is unlike any other derby experience! Fans influence almost every aspect of the game, and there will also be a special appearance by The 501st Carolina Garrison. Join Greensboro Roller Derby for the best hard-hitting fast-paced derby in The Triad.

Doors open at 5 p.m., first whistle at 6 p.m.

Advance Tickets $8 at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2936862

At the Door Adults $10, Children 8-12 $5, 7 and under are free.

A portion of the proceeds will go towards Unchaining Greensboro, an organization committed to educating the community about the benefits of unchaining dogs and dedicated to building fences for dogs on chains. Get ready to pucker up at our Doggy Kissing Booth, and head over to www.unchaininggreensboro.com for additional information on Unchaining Greensboro!

About Greensboro Roller Derby– Greensboro Roller Derby is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose objectives are to engage women in the sport of roller derby in a positive environment and to foster national and international amateur sports competition. GSORD, a member of the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association, is a league that strives to foster sportswomanship, athleticism, and teamwork. GSORD supports charities and other nonprofits in the surrounding community by donating a portion of admission fees collected at each game.

