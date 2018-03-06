Greensboro Roller Derby to Take on Hard Knox Roller Girls in Season Opener

(Last Updated On: March 6, 2018)

*Editor’s note: To be completely transparent, I am a member of Greensboro Roller Derby league. I skate with The Mad Dollies home team and I am on the public relations committee for the league

When I am out in public wearing my Greensboro Roller Derby shirt, I always get stopped and asked, “Do you really do that?” “Do you get to beat people up?” or my personal favorite, “There is a team around here!?” To all of those questions, I usually answer “yes” very enthusiastically. Then I proceed to tell the person who asked where they can find us and when our next bout is. For all those who are reading this, and for all those who have never seen Greensboro Roller Derby in action, this coming weekend is your chance.

The Greensboro Roller Derby League is preparing to take on Hard Knox Roller Girls of Knoxville, Tennessee, in a double-header, season opener on March 10 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, West Wing Hall-B. The Gate City Allstars and Greensboro Counterstrike will take on the A-team and B-team of the Hard Knox Roller Girls, respectively.

A portion of the proceeds from this bout will go toward benefiting Every Campus A Refuge. According to the Facebook event page, “Inspired by Pope Francis’s call on every parish to host one refugee family, Every Campus a Refuge calls on every college and university to partner with a refugee resettlement agency and host one refugee family on their campus grounds and assist them in resettlement. Guilford College in Greensboro has done just that for 32 refugees, 18 of them children.”

Portia McCurry Clowdis aka Scruff McRough is a referee for Greensboro Roller Derby and knows exactly what she is doing this Saturday.

“I’ll be taking a bite out of derby crime and sending offenders to the box!”

Brianna Azzara aka Atomic Breeze, is a member of Greensboro Roller Derby, a Mad Dollies team member and is going to watch her leaguemates bout this weekend.

“I’m super stoked to be involved with GSORD for my second year,” she wrote in a Facebook message. “And I can’t wait to see the Gate City Allstars and Counterstrike dominate on the track! It’s also amazing to be teamed up with such a community-focused organization.”

Gaby Mena Pacheco aka Hispanic! At the Disco is a member of the league who will be a non-skating official for this bout. They said since this is the first sanctioned bout of the season, all the stats will be sent to the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association and it will affect the league’s ranking. “The travel teams have been training hard and it is going to be a great time,” Pacheco wrote in a Facebook message.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and the first whistle is at 5 p.m. Tickets ages 0-7 are free; ages 8-12, students (with ID), military and senior citizens are $5 ($6.15 with the service fee if purchased online). Ages 13 and up) are $8 ($9.27 with the service fee if purchased online) and general admission is $8 in advance or $10 at the door. You can purchase Brown Paper Tickets at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3335129, or at the door of the Greensboro Coliseum.

Can’t make it this weekend? The next bout for Greensboro Roller Derby is on March 18 in Winston-Salem, The Battle of the Triad. This bout, held at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (located at 421 W. 27th St.), will be another double-header. This time, Greensboro Roller Derby will face-off with the former Winston-Salem team, the Camel City Thrashers. The Greensboro Roller Derby home teams, The Elm Street Nightmares and The Battleground Betties, will also compete against each other. This bout begins at 3 p.m. in the education building of the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds & Annex. Check on the Greensboro Roller Derby website (www.greensbororollerderby.com) and Facebook (@greensbororollerderby) for more details.